Css LLC Il Boosts Stock Position in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Css LLC Il lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 71.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,070 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LBTYK. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 12.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 312,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after buying an additional 34,722 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,660,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,314 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 63.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 25,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 8,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 532,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,606,000 after purchasing an additional 60,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LBTYK. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK traded up $1.57 on Thursday, reaching $16.88. 1,997,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,241,621. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.82. Liberty Global PLC has a 12 month low of $14.63 and a 12 month high of $27.84.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

