Css LLC Il Buys 164,841 Shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc (NYSE:NDP)

Css LLC Il lifted its stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc (NYSE:NDP) by 102.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,841 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NDP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 124.5% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 82,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 45,675 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 274,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 111,587 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,000.

NDP stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.97. The company had a trading volume of 107,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,167. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.76. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 41.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th.

About Tortoise Energy Independence Fund

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

