Css LLC Il Buys 328,359 Shares of Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc (NYSE:RIV)

Css LLC Il lifted its stake in Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc (NYSE:RIV) by 296.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 438,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328,359 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Rivernorth Opportunities Fund were worth $7,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RIV. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Rivernorth Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $824,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rivernorth Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $394,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Rivernorth Opportunities Fund by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Rivernorth Opportunities Fund by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 20,538 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Rivernorth Opportunities Fund by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 8,875 shares during the period.

NYSE:RIV traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $9.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,691. Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $17.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.41.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 15.3%.

In other news, Director Patrick W. Galley acquired 2,876 shares of Rivernorth Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.46 per share, with a total value of $35,834.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,054.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian H. Schmucker sold 29,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $324,488.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,300.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

