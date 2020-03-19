Css LLC Il Buys 6,099 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Css LLC Il increased its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $6,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,034,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,251,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,774 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,173,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,523,634,000 after purchasing an additional 782,934 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,595,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $688,265,000 after purchasing an additional 697,181 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,992,586 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $597,930,000 after acquiring an additional 38,012 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in United Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,579,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $536,056,000 after acquiring an additional 45,945 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.80.

Shares of United Technologies stock traded up $5.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.54. The stock had a trading volume of 11,241,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,486,818. The firm has a market cap of $80.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.26. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $69.02 and a 12 month high of $158.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.80 and its 200 day moving average is $142.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. United Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

