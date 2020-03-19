Css LLC Il Decreases Stake in Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Css LLC Il cut its position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,303 shares during the period. Css LLC Il owned approximately 0.39% of Liberty Braves Group Series A worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series A by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 35,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series A by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 12,304 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series A by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Braves Group Series A during the third quarter worth about $2,687,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series A by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BATRA traded up $2.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.11. 160,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,595. Liberty Braves Group Series A has a twelve month low of $13.59 and a twelve month high of $30.16. The stock has a market cap of $141.89 million, a PE ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.44.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.56 per share, for a total transaction of $35,472.00.

Liberty Braves Group Series A Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

