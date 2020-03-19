Css LLC Il Decreases Stake in NII Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NIHD)

Css LLC Il lowered its position in NII Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NIHD) by 52.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,274,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,411,716 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il owned approximately 1.24% of NII worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NIHD. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of NII during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,850,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NII during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,176,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NII during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,602,000. Bluefin Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of NII by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 680,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 72,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of NII by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 578,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 79,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NIHD remained flat at $$2.17 during trading on Thursday. NII Holdings Inc has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $5.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.02.

NII Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless communication services to the individual consumers under the Nextel brand in Brazil. The company offers its services through wideband code division multiple access and long-term evolution networks. Its services include mobile telephone voice and wireless data, and international voice and data roaming services.

