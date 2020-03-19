Css LLC Il Has $2.95 Million Stake in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA)

Css LLC Il decreased its stake in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,575 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il’s holdings in GCI Liberty were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in GCI Liberty by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GCI Liberty alerts:

NASDAQ GLIBA traded up $2.40 on Thursday, reaching $44.22. The company had a trading volume of 856,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,001. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.98 and its 200-day moving average is $69.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. GCI Liberty Inc has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $79.06.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $6.99. GCI Liberty had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 216.68%. The firm had revenue of $232.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that GCI Liberty Inc will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GLIBA. BidaskClub downgraded GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on GCI Liberty from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on GCI Liberty from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. GCI Liberty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.17.

In other GCI Liberty news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $3,592,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 867,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,309,613.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About GCI Liberty

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for GCI Liberty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCI Liberty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.