Css LLC Il Has $3.15 Million Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Css LLC Il cut its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SWK shares. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $168.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered Stanley Black & Decker to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $161.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.75.

SWK stock traded up $4.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.09. 1,258,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,410,234. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.39 and a fifty-two week high of $173.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.02. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 32.86%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

