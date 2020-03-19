Css LLC Il Has $4.35 Million Stake in Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SWZ)

Css LLC Il boosted its stake in Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 516,863 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,639 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il owned approximately 3.90% of Swiss Helvetia Fund worth $4,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Swiss Helvetia Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Swiss Helvetia Fund by 146.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,833 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,819 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in Swiss Helvetia Fund by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 36,594 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Swiss Helvetia Fund by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 41,941 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 11,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Swiss Helvetia Fund by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,305 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 41,834 shares during the last quarter. 30.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Swiss Helvetia Fund alerts:

SWZ traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,956. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.19. Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $8.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a $0.1404 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%.

In other Swiss Helvetia Fund news, Director Phillip Goldstein acquired 9,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $78,796.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 24,015 shares of company stock valued at $193,766. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Swiss Helvetia Fund Profile

There is no company description available for Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Helvetia Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Helvetia Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.