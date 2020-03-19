Css LLC Il Lowers Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Css LLC Il reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in AT&T by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,412,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,076 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,322,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,004,000 after buying an additional 1,560,788 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 313.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,941,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,863,000 after buying an additional 1,471,704 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,596,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $687,680,000 after buying an additional 1,370,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,601,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,813,000 after buying an additional 931,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on T. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.03.

NYSE:T traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.25. 37,407,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,773,920. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

