Css LLC Il Makes New Investment in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Css LLC Il bought a new position in shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,000. Css LLC Il owned approximately 0.05% of Everbridge at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 217.1% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,669,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,525 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,935,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,090,000 after purchasing an additional 41,549 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 858,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,973,000 after purchasing an additional 37,282 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 770,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,794,000 after purchasing an additional 212,832 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 707,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,243,000 after purchasing an additional 17,968 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently commented on EVBG. ValuEngine cut Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Everbridge from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet raised Everbridge from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Everbridge from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.31.

In related news, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.95, for a total transaction of $1,019,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,097,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Imad Mouline sold 31,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $3,229,018.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,601 shares in the company, valued at $3,054,231.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,499 shares of company stock worth $9,114,894. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EVBG traded down $5.81 on Thursday, hitting $108.88. The company had a trading volume of 421,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,948. Everbridge Inc has a 52-week low of $59.85 and a 52-week high of $127.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.48 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $57.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.21 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 20.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Everbridge Inc will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everbridge Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

