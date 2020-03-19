Css LLC Il Sells 10,888 Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Css LLC Il lessened its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,888 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 5.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the third quarter worth about $1,756,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the third quarter worth about $1,005,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,305,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,345,000 after acquiring an additional 48,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband Corp Series C alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.18. 42,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,336. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.72 and a beta of 1.08. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a one year low of $86.20 and a one year high of $140.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.82.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LBRDK. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $134.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.75.

About Liberty Broadband Corp Series C

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Further Reading: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.