Css LLC Il Sells 55,109 Shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Css LLC Il lessened its position in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,109 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in FOX by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on FOXA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of FOX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.10.

NASDAQ FOXA traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.74. 3,656,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,151,075. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.57 and its 200-day moving average is $34.33. Fox Corp has a 1 year low of $21.84 and a 1 year high of $41.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.52.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.14. FOX had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fox Corp will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.49%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

