CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) and Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Head to Head Survey

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) and Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get CubeSmart alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CubeSmart and Brixmor Property Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CubeSmart 4 3 1 0 1.63 Brixmor Property Group 1 9 3 0 2.15

CubeSmart currently has a consensus price target of $32.67, suggesting a potential upside of 46.23%. Brixmor Property Group has a consensus price target of $20.42, suggesting a potential upside of 112.45%. Given Brixmor Property Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brixmor Property Group is more favorable than CubeSmart.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.1% of CubeSmart shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.2% of Brixmor Property Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of CubeSmart shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Brixmor Property Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

CubeSmart pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Brixmor Property Group pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.9%. CubeSmart pays out 78.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brixmor Property Group pays out 59.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CubeSmart has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Brixmor Property Group has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Brixmor Property Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares CubeSmart and Brixmor Property Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CubeSmart 26.26% 9.50% 4.30% Brixmor Property Group 23.52% 9.94% 3.36%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CubeSmart and Brixmor Property Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CubeSmart $643.91 million 6.72 $169.12 million $1.69 13.22 Brixmor Property Group $1.17 billion 2.45 $274.77 million $1.91 5.03

Brixmor Property Group has higher revenue and earnings than CubeSmart. Brixmor Property Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CubeSmart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

CubeSmart has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brixmor Property Group has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Brixmor Property Group beats CubeSmart on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers. Brixmor is a proud real estate partner to more than 5,000 retailers including The TJX Companies, The Kroger Co., Publix Super Markets, Wal-Mart, Ross Stores and L.A. Fitness.

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.