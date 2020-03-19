Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CFR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

CFR stock opened at $56.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.35. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $49.77 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.94 and a 200-day moving average of $89.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $370.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.56 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 29.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.52%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, Director Chris Avery bought 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.49 per share, with a total value of $878,655.00. Corporate insiders own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,989,911,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,925,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,937,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $482,767,000 after acquiring an additional 442,307 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1,781.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 366,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,492,000 after acquiring an additional 347,440 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,354,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,438,000 after acquiring an additional 229,580 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

