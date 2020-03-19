Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 million. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%.

Shares of CPIX traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.88. 527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,346. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.70 million, a P/E ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.01. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $6.99.

CPIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $9.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology markets in the United States and internationally. It offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol injection for treating hyponatremia; Ethyol injection for the reduction of xerostomia; Totect injection, for emergency oncology intervention, to treat the toxic effects of anthracycline chemotherapy; and Vibativ injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections.

