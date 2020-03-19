Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 81.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489,011 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.07% of Cummins worth $19,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI stock traded down $4.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.55. 1,756,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,118. The company has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $186.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.99.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $1.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 34.82%.

In other news, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $905,011.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,653,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $72,655.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,184.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,280 shares of company stock worth $2,727,957. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMI. UBS Group raised shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $214.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.