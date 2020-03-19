Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) Shares Purchased by Lakewood Capital Management LP

Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,500,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Cushman & Wakefield accounts for 2.5% of Lakewood Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Lakewood Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.60% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $71,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the third quarter valued at $964,133,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,591,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,016,000 after buying an additional 1,142,097 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,028,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,894,000 after buying an additional 594,975 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 316.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 440,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,012,000 after buying an additional 335,158 shares during the period. Finally, Southside Capital LLC grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Southside Capital LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,352,000 after buying an additional 247,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

CWK traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.87. 35,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,140. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -773.50, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.75. Cushman & Wakefield PLC has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $20.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.61.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield PLC will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cushman & Wakefield currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

In other news, insider Duncan Palmer sold 6,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $128,468.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO W Brett White sold 40,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $788,066.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 832,722 shares in the company, valued at $16,104,843.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

