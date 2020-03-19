CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,749 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $16,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.38. 16,239,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,816,605. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.58.

In related news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

