CyberMiles Price Tops $0.0068 on Major Exchanges (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 19th. One CyberMiles token can now be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges including Cobinhood, Zebpay, Binance and Tokenomy. During the last week, CyberMiles has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $5.42 million and approximately $3.45 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.65 or 0.00629640 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00016025 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00034597 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00092429 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000039 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00007072 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00008371 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2016. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io. The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

CyberMiles can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy, DragonEX, OKEx, Cobinhood, Koinex, Bibox, Huobi, IDEX, IDCM, Bithumb, BCEX, Zebpay, CoinBene, Binance and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.