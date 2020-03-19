CymaBay Therapeutics Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CBAY. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CymaBay Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.43.

Shares of CBAY stock opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average of $3.26. The company has a market cap of $90.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 13.12 and a quick ratio of 13.12. CymaBay Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $13.89.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 100.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 802,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 401,778 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,765,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 401.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,723,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,065,000 after buying an additional 2,981,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.