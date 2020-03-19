Cynthia J. Warner Purchases 3,000 Shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) Stock

Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) CEO Cynthia J. Warner acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.06 per share, with a total value of $57,180.00.

Shares of NASDAQ REGI traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,046,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,348. The company has a market capitalization of $739.20 million, a PE ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.90. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $31.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $1.19. Renewable Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $511.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.75 million. As a group, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group Inc will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BWS Financial increased their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $31.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Renewable Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 44,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 157.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

