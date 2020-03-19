DAD Market Cap Hits $9.75 Million (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One DAD token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00002591 BTC on exchanges. DAD has a market capitalization of $9.75 million and $3.35 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DAD has traded up 14.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00053556 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000645 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 33% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.52 or 0.04358462 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00067542 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00039283 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005398 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00015698 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00014634 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003757 BTC.

DAD (DAD) is a token. Its launch date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,532,064 tokens. The official website for DAD is dad.one. The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DAD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

