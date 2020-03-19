Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,535,342 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 300,573 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.77% of Danaher worth $849,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,296,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $812,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,841 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,843,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $743,350,000 after purchasing an additional 70,532 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,352,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $514,600,000 after purchasing an additional 244,012 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Danaher by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,109,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $477,316,000 after buying an additional 125,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,812,967 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $431,734,000 after buying an additional 15,327 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 18,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $2,949,937.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,725.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $4,225,265.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,478.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 297,385 shares of company stock worth $48,153,397. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.06.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $128.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $88.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $121.07 and a 52 week high of $169.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.74 and a 200-day moving average of $148.06.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

