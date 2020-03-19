Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,922,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 631,086 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.69% of Danaher worth $755,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 852.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $500,154.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,561,184.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $4,225,265.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,427 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,478.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 297,385 shares of company stock worth $48,153,397. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DHR traded down $3.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $124.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,746,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,073,276. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.07 and a fifty-two week high of $169.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.99.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on Danaher from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Danaher from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.06.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

