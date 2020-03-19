DAOstack Price Tops $0.0425 on Top Exchanges (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 33.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 19th. Over the last seven days, DAOstack has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAOstack has a total market cap of $1.88 million and $277.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOstack token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0425 or 0.00000729 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, DDEX and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAOstack alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00017303 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.01 or 0.02161317 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00191742 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00038320 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00037027 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 81% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DAOstack Token Profile

DAOstack launched on May 1st, 2018. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,188,082 tokens. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io.

DAOstack Token Trading

DAOstack can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAOstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.