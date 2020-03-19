DAPS Coin (DAPS) Trading 4.3% Lower This Week

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded up 17.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Over the last week, DAPS Coin has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. DAPS Coin has a total market cap of $2.07 million and approximately $16,751.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAPS Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbox, SWFT, STEX and Bitmart.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00053727 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000640 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $250.71 or 0.04158872 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00067921 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00039173 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006602 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 41.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00015487 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00016244 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003819 BTC.

About DAPS Coin

DAPS is a token. It launched on September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 60,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,586,828,002 tokens. DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DAPS Coin is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog. DAPS Coin’s official website is officialdapscoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

DAPS Coin Token Trading

DAPS Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitmart, txbit.io, SWFT, Bitbox and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

