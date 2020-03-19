Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:DRI traded up $8.26 on Thursday, hitting $42.42. The company had a trading volume of 10,985,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277,528. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $128.41.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $89,636.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles M. Sonsteby purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.26 per share, for a total transaction of $168,390.00. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from to in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from to in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $116.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.08.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

