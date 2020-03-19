Dash (DASH) Trading 25.5% Higher Over Last Week

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 25.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Dash coin can now be bought for about $64.32 or 0.01076687 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinhub, Sistemkoin, Bitinka and Bitfinex. Dash has a total market cap of $603.87 million and $1.05 billion worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dash has traded up 25.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00050523 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000127 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000046 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,389,003 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Buying and Selling Dash

Dash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Huobi, COSS, Coindeal, HitBTC, C-CEX, C2CX, Trade Satoshi, LBank, Gate.io, Trade By Trade, Sistemkoin, Coinsquare, ABCC, Indodax, Instant Bitex, Livecoin, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Iquant, Exmo, Bitsane, Graviex, Negocie Coins, Koineks, C-Patex, CoinExchange, HBUS, Cryptomate, Crex24, Bit-Z, ZB.COM, Coinsuper, BitBay, Bisq, Kucoin, Coinhub, BitFlip, Bibox, Ovis, CoinEx, Upbit, OKEx, Stocks.Exchange, LiteBit.eu, BTC Trade UA, Bittylicious, SouthXchange, WEX, LocalTrade, OpenLedger DEX, YoBit, Mercatox, Exrates, Coinbe, Altcoin Trader, Bittrex, Tidex, Cryptopia, Liquid, TradeOgre, WazirX, Tux Exchange, Coinrail, Poloniex, ACX, Braziliex, Kraken, CryptoBridge, B2BX, Binance, Kuna, Coinroom, BX Thailand, Bleutrade, Bithumb, Liqui, xBTCe, Bitinka, CEX.IO, Bitbns and Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

