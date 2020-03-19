Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.86 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $2.86 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.93. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PLAY. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.90.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $4.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.87. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $59.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.63 million, a P/E ratio of 1.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $15,172,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 216,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,710,000 after acquiring an additional 90,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 8,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $376,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

