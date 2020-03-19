DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.58.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James downgraded shares of DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of DCP Midstream in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

In related news, CFO Sean O’brien bought 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $99,165.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $99,165. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Don Baldridge bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.12 per share, with a total value of $61,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 20,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,616.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 107,425 shares of company stock valued at $820,863. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in DCP Midstream by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in DCP Midstream by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCP opened at $2.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $879.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.20. DCP Midstream has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $34.15.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 0.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that DCP Midstream will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

