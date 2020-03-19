Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) Stock Holdings Decreased by J. Goldman & Co LP

J. Goldman & Co LP lowered its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 29,506 shares during the period. Deckers Outdoor accounts for approximately 0.8% of J. Goldman & Co LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. J. Goldman & Co LP owned 0.24% of Deckers Outdoor worth $11,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,940,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 414.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 315.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 231,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,057,000 after buying an additional 175,513 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,044 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after purchasing an additional 29,606 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DECK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.27.

DECK stock traded up $12.75 on Thursday, hitting $103.91. 65,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,482. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 1-year low of $78.70 and a 1-year high of $203.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.46 and a 200-day moving average of $163.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The textile maker reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.59. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $938.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,490 shares in the company, valued at $15,553,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total transaction of $151,144.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,809,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

