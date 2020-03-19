DEEX Price Reaches $0.0084 on Exchanges (DEEX)

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded 30.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. Over the last seven days, DEEX has traded up 7% against the US dollar. One DEEX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. DEEX has a total market capitalization of $474,047.71 and $1,571.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005393 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000038 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000067 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DEEX is a coin. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. DEEX’s official website is www.deex.exchange.

DEEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

