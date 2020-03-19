Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) Major Shareholder Carl C. Icahn Purchases 839,400 Shares

Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 839,400 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.42 per share, with a total value of $8,746,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE DK traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.53. 4,317,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,295,849. Delek US Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $44.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $778.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.75.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.14). Delek US had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Delek US’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Delek US Holdings Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Delek US’s payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Delek US by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Delek US in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Delek US in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Delek US by 1,905.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Delek US in the fourth quarter worth about $159,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DK shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Delek US from to in a report on Thursday, February 27th. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Delek US in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Delek US in a report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Delek US from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Delek US to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.10.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

