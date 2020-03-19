Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Purchased by Nitorum Capital L.P.

Nitorum Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,624,382 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,772 shares during the period. Dell comprises 4.7% of Nitorum Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Nitorum Capital L.P. owned approximately 0.22% of Dell worth $83,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dell by 112,348.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,351,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,208 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dell by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,081,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,175 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Dell by 3,635,585.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,437 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its stake in Dell by 16,951.1% during the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 837,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,041,000 after purchasing an additional 832,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Dell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,402,000. Institutional investors own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 2,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $121,850.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,967.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 141,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $7,222,641.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 218,008 shares in the company, valued at $11,131,488.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 614,737 shares of company stock worth $29,962,720. Insiders own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Dell from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dell in a report on Sunday, March 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Dell in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.62.

Shares of NYSE:DELL traded up $3.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,255,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,442,643. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.96. Dell Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $70.55.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $24.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.92 billion. Dell had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 260.49%. Dell’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

