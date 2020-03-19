Dent (DENT) Trading 23% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded up 30.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 19th. During the last week, Dent has traded up 23% against the dollar. Dent has a market capitalization of $9.73 million and $655,635.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dent token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Allbit, Liquid, IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dent alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016139 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.52 or 0.02516699 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00194222 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00038492 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00036477 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000190 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 78% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dent Token Profile

Dent’s genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,533,941,183 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dent’s official website is www.dentcoin.com. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin.

Buying and Selling Dent

Dent can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Lykke Exchange, FCoin, CoinBene, BitForex, IDEX, Kucoin, Radar Relay, HitBTC, Bitbns, LATOKEN, Coinrail, Allbit, Binance, Fatbtc, WazirX, OKEx and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.