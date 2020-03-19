Deutsche Bank AG (FRA:DBK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Bank AG (FRA:DBK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €6.39 ($7.43).

DBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.70 ($7.79) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.60 ($8.84) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group set a €7.90 ($9.19) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €5.50 ($6.40) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

FRA DBK opened at €5.14 ($5.98) on Thursday. Deutsche Bank has a 1-year low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a 1-year high of €18.49 ($21.50). The company has a 50 day moving average of €8.06 and a 200-day moving average of €7.26.

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

