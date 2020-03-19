Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) Given Hold Rating at Kepler Capital Markets

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

Deutsche Bank stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.86. 13,320,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,872,924. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.02. Deutsche Bank has a twelve month low of $4.99 and a twelve month high of $11.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.38.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Deutsche Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,009,000. Fosun International Ltd lifted its position in Deutsche Bank by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 1,323,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,202,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new position in Deutsche Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,473,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Deutsche Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Deutsche Bank by 255.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 355,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 255,167 shares in the last quarter. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

