Deutsche Bank Upgrades Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) to “Hold”

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) was upgraded by Deutsche Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VSLR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Vivint Solar from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vivint Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Vivint Solar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

Get Vivint Solar alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VSLR traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,102,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,180. Vivint Solar has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $12.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.66 and its 200-day moving average is $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of -0.14.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.33). Vivint Solar had a negative net margin of 29.96% and a negative return on equity of 135.60%. The firm had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.73) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vivint Solar will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dana C. Russell sold 55,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $498,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 380,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,427,497. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider L. Chance Allred sold 9,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $99,638.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 180,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 826,940 shares of company stock valued at $7,668,934. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vivint Solar by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,528,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,477,000 after acquiring an additional 55,777 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vivint Solar by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,182,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,948,000 after purchasing an additional 597,804 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vivint Solar by 549.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,318,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,609 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vivint Solar by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 913,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 36,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vivint Solar by 978.5% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 815,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 740,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

About Vivint Solar

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.