Deutsche eMark Hits Market Cap of $113,432.20 (DEM)

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded 60.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, C-Patex and CoinExchange. Deutsche eMark has a total market cap of $113,432.20 and $107.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded up 57.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Deutsche eMark alerts:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Coin Profile

Deutsche eMark (DEM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2013. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 60,635,517 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Deutsche eMark Coin Trading

Deutsche eMark can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex, YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deutsche eMark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deutsche eMark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Deutsche eMark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deutsche eMark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.