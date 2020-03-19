Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DLAKY shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 78.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at $8.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.26 and a 200 day moving average of $16.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $25.50.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

