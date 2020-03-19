Devery (EVE) Reaches Market Cap of $94,869.26

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded 46.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. During the last week, Devery has traded up 64.5% against the US dollar. Devery has a total market cap of $94,869.26 and $19.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Devery token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Hotbit and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Devery

Devery’s genesis date was October 7th, 2017. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,765 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,917,175 tokens. Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Devery’s official website is devery.io. The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Devery Token Trading

Devery can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Devery should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Devery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

