Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) PT Lowered to $13.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 123.75% from the stock’s current price.

DVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded Devon Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

NYSE DVN traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.81. The stock had a trading volume of 827,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,126,306. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -5.93, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.02. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $35.39.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,021 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 6,747 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 6,779 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 25,888 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

