Dialog Semiconductor Plc (ETR:DLG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (ETR:DLG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €42.56 ($49.49).

DLG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

Shares of ETR DLG opened at €17.75 ($20.64) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Dialog Semiconductor has a 12 month low of €24.37 ($28.34) and a 12 month high of €48.38 ($56.26). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €34.49 and a 200-day moving average of €41.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.48.

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

