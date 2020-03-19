Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) Downgraded by Barclays to “Equal Weight”

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DO has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in a research report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamond Offshore Drilling presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.89.

DO opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.51. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $12.64.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.21. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative net margin of 36.43% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $276.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Diamond Offshore Drilling will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $327,000.

About Diamond Offshore Drilling

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

