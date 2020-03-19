Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $52.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 234.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Diamondback Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.17.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $15.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.09. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $114.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.92.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice purchased 17,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $486,946.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 265.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 220,869 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $20,510,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Green Square Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 13,717 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,421,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1,013.0% in the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 5,921 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

