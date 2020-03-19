Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Cut to $53.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target dropped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $91.00 to $53.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 209.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FANG. Roth Capital downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $135.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.52.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:FANG traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.11. 451,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,524,528. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.92. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $114.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.09.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice bought 17,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $486,946.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Ranger Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 180.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.