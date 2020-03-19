DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Shares Acquired by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,387,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 323,523 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned 0.69% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $15,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DRH. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 61,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 20,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 13,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DRH traded up $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $2.80. 302,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,372,502. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.21 million, a P/E ratio of 3.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.92. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $11.79.

DRH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

