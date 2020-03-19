Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Nomura

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Nomura from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Nomura’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 94.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DKS. Bank of America raised Dicks Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $52.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.15.

Shares of NYSE DKS traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.42. The company had a trading volume of 8,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,754. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.82. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $49.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.57.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management purchased a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at about $0. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 4,150.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 850 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

