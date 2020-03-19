Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Lowered to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FinViz reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $21.00. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.64% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sidoti raised Digi International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Digi International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. First Analysis dropped their target price on Digi International from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Digi International in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.71.

Shares of DGII stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.06. 21,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,550. The stock has a market cap of $272.72 million, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.17. Digi International has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.37 million. Digi International had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 3.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Digi International will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Digi International by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 14,509 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 207,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 76,781 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 2.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 13.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 28.3% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 84,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

